Rogers boys hockey team will make history with first trip to state

We’re just a day away from the puck drop at the boys state high school hockey tournament and one of the schools, Rogers, is preparing to head to the Xcel Energy Center for the very first time in the history of its program.

“It’s exciting being the team that can break the seal and show the younger generations it can be done,” said Defenseman Nolen Geerdes.

“The last few years, we have gotten so close. To finally do it, it’s nice to be the first ones,” said Forward Keaton Weis.

Coach David Brown says their presence on such a big stage is a reminder there’s room for some of the unexpected programs.

“You look at Andover winning the state championship a few years ago and maybe they were the trendsetters to give belief to those outskirt metro programs that it can be possible,” Brown said.

Rogers plays Edina on Thursday night.

