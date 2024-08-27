'Rodents, insects and feces' just some of what St. Paul mayor found in downtown apartment building

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter met with residents Monday evening who live in apartments at the Lowry Building to witness for himself the conditions.

“The living conditions that Madison Equities has their tenants living in is one of the most disgusting things I’ve seen in my entire life,” Carter said.

Carter’s office released information that the St. Paul city attorney plans to be in Ramsey County Court on Wednesday to ask for an emergency appointment of a receiver who could operate the building.

Carter said when he walked through the building he saw trash, flies, insect infestations, rodents and feces on the floor. The mayor sent a letter to Madison Equities, the building owner, demanding the company fix “the continued deterioration of conditions” and “immediately return the building to a habitable condition.”

“Man, it’s been a hell hole,” said Anthony Gibson, who lives in the building. “All the residents, including myself who have been here for a long time — it was never like this.”

Gibson shared photos of trash scattered in parts of the building.

The St. Paul Department of Safety and Inspections posted an emergency order Tuesday on the building requiring removal of rubbish throughout the building.

The St. Paul Fire Department revoked the building’s fire certificate of occupancy earlier this month. The Fire Department found some of the apartment units were “unfit for human habitation.”

St. Paul Fire scheduled a reinspection for Friday morning.

Tenant Daryll Sims said the residents are struggling trying to see what will happen to their homes.

“They are taking the rent money and they are not fixing the units. We’ve got holes, rats, roaches,” Sims said.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reached out to Madison Equities, who the mayor said is in charge at the building.

That led to a response from a lawyer representing Lowry Building LLC, who blamed crime in the surrounding area for the building’s condition:

“Lowry is working to the best of its ability to provide a safe environment for the tenants. Lowry has invested millions of dollars over the years to maintain and improve the building. Lowry has also evicted countless tenants from the property over the years who were causing damages. These efforts were made to provide a safe place for residents to call home.

“Unfortunately, crime is out of control in downtown St. Paul where the Lowry Building is located. By way of one example, on Sunday, August 25, 2024, criminals ransacked the building causing all sorts of damage, and even stole master keys that the fire inspectors use for the building, among other things. The police have been notified and surveillance video is being provided to the police. Lowry is also working to clean up the latest mess left behind by the criminals, just as it has done for many years to clean up messes constantly left behind by vandals. Hopefully St. Paul will find and prosecute the parties responsible for the latest theft and vandalism.

“Simply put, Lowry is yet another casualty of increased crime and empty buildings in downtown St. Paul. The Ramsey County Attorney Office (“RCAO”) previously occupied significant space in the Lowry Building but recently vacated all of its leased space. No new tenants have been located as the demand for office space in St. Paul is weak at best. Indeed, longtime tenants of St. Paul continue to leave for the suburbs where employees of the businesses feel safe and secure.

“With the loss of the RCAO, the lender (Colliers Funding f/k/a Dougherty Funding) put Lowry in default and initiated foreclosure proceedings. The lender attempted to hold a sheriff’s sale of the Lowry Building on August 22, 2024. However, the lender published notice of the sale with the wrong address and the sale had to be postponed. The sheriff’s sale is now scheduled for September 4, 2024.

“Additionally, the lender is moving to have a receiver appointed by the Court to take control of the property. Lowry is not contesting the appointment of a receiver by the Court. The receiver will most likely struggle mightily to maintain the building and stop the crime that persists. This is a problem of the city’s creation and only they can solve it. In the meantime and even with the looming foreclosure, two maintenance technicians remain onsite to respond to issues that may arise, along with security guards who are at the property seven days a week. Lowry will continue to cooperate with its lender and authorities.”

A hearing to consider a court-appointed receiver is scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday.