Rochester Rep. Kim Hicks’ house vandalized with racial slurs

Minnesota House Representative Kim Hicks (DFL-Rochester) is speaking out after having her home was vandalized early Saturday morning.

Rep. Hicks shared on Facebook Saturday night that racial and antisemitic slurs were spray painted on her home.

Speaking to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS’ sister station, KAAL, Rep. Hicks’ husband said security video showed the individuals wearing masks and spray painting over the camera around 4:17 a.m. Saturday morning.

Photos Rep. Hicks shared showed racial and antisemitic slurs spray painted on a window and campaign signs.

Rep. Hicks told KAAL that even though it was shocking and hurtful to see, those actions are not representative of the Rochester community.

“We’re not these people, and we’re not going to allow them to take over our community and take over our state, and we won’t stand for it. It’s not who we are,” Rep. Hicks said.

Rochester Police say they are currently investigating the incident with their federal law enforcement partners.

Anyone with information on who is responsible for the vandalism is encouraged to contact the Rochester Police Department.