Robbinsdale School Board to discuss budget cuts at Monday meeting amid $21 million shortfall

Robbinsdale School Board weighing budget cuts

The Robbinsdale School Board will be discussing a $21 million budget shortfall on Monday evening at its first meeting since announcing last week that 200 staff members would be laid off.

This includes 140 teachers, 42 certified staffers like school counselors and three assistant principals, among other positions.

In a letter to the community, Superintendent Teri Staloch said the layoffs would save the Education Service Center $2 million and staffing reductions in schools will amount to $13-15 million.

In addition to the staffing cuts, Staloch said the district will “likely” operate fewer schools in the near future.

School officials are expected to discuss when the morning bell will ring — five minutes earlier for elementary and middle schools and 10 minutes earlier for the high school. This comes as the district’s transportation budget will be cut by over $700,000. “Walk zones” for elementary and middle schoolers would also change by about a quarter mile.

Monday’s school board meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Check back for updates.