Rise & Remember hosts weekend of reflection approaching 5 years since George Floyd’s death

People from across the country have been gathering in George Floyd Square throughout the weekend to mark the 5th anniversary of his murder at the hands of Minneapolis Police on Sunday.

Organization Rise & Remember is hosting the three-day Rise & Remember Festival with a street festival, self-care fair and concert on Saturday.

“It’s a beautiful day, and the hope is that people don’t forget, people stay vigilant,” said local artist seangarrison as he worked to capture the essence of the day through live painting on Saturday afternoon.

“Today, I think it’s just to celebrate the life and understand that his murder wasn’t in vain. You know,” he continued.

“Tomorrow will be a lot more somber because it’s the day. But I think, all in all, the people in general just want to truly heal from that moment.”

Nearby, people paused for reflection in the place where Floyd was killed at 38th and Chicago, as the fight for racial justice continues in Minneapolis and across the world.

Antonio Davis, CEO of the National Basketball Retired Players Association, flew in from Chicago with the Mothers of Professional Basketball on Saturday to join in that reflection.

“Just supporting a cause that I think rocked all our communities… to be able to visually see what happened, and how it happened, and picturing myself or my son or somebody that I love, being in that position really hurts,” Davis said.

“But again, I’m not going to sit back and say it hurt without doing something.”

“George Floyd wasn’t the first Black man murdered by police, the first person murdered by police,” seangarrison said.

“But… folks were forced to watch it and look into the eyes of the killer. And that says a lot. I think that really impacted people, which is why we have what we have today around the world.”

The Rise & Remember Festival is expected to go until 7 p.m. on Saturday. Events start back up on Sunday with a Sunday service and end with a candlelight vigil.

