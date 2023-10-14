‘Ring of fire’ solar eclipse passing over U.S., partially visible in Minnesota

A “ring of fire” solar eclipse will appear in the sky on Saturday morning across parts of the U.S.

The eclipse is expected to be partially visible in Minnesota around 11 a.m. Cloudy conditions may make it harder to view the eclipse, experts say.

Viewing the eclipse with the naked eye could cause severe eye injury, experts warn. Be sure to view the event with paper eclipse glasses.

Unlike a total solar eclipse, the moon doesn’t completely cover the sun during a ring of fire eclipse. When the moon lines up between Earth and the sun, it leaves a bright, blazing border.

Viewing all depends on clear skies — part of the U.S. path could see clouds. NASA and other groups planned to livestream it.

The entire eclipse — from the moment the moon starts to obscure the sun until it’s back to normal — is 2 1/2 to three hours at any given spot. The ring of fire portion lasts from three to five minutes, depending on location.