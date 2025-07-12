‘Ridiculously high’: Some Minnesotans see homeowners insurance premiums ‘double and even triple’ amid projected rate hike

Some Minnesotans see homeowners insurance premiums 'double and even triple' amid projected rate hike

Following reporting on a new analysis by Realtor.com that projects Minnesotans will face the fifth-highest rise in homeowners insurance premium rates among the 50 states by the end of the year, several homeowners and a realtor told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that higher costs are already here.

It was move-in day on Saturday for sisters Noleene Counts and Natalie Beazer, along with their entire family in Rogers.

Although there was a lot of heavy lifting left to do, the family felt a weight off after completing the closing process. The multi-generational family had been searching far and wide for an accessible home to live in together.

That was tough enough before they discovered the hurdle of getting the home insured.

“It was just struggle after struggle, after struggle,” Beazer said.

Counts said they finally landed a homeowners insurance policy they could afford a day before closing on the house.

“It’s still ridiculously high,” Counts said.

At roughly $4,000, their new policy is double the yearly cost of insuring their previous home, she said.

“The process is not as easy as it looks,” Counts said. “You know, really take your time, and do your research, and make sure your family is prepared for the change, prepared for delays, prepared for navigating around systems that are not in place.”

That $4,000 price tag is on par with the projected average annual cost of homeowners insurance in Minnesota by the end of the year, according to Realtor.com. The study said Minnesotans can expect to spend about 15% more this year, marking the projected fifth-highest rate hike in the country.

Realtor Amanda Cox Zuppan said on Saturday that those premiums have already risen for many of her clients.

“Yes, we have been seeing that across the board,” Zuppan said.

“We’re seeing premiums double and even triple at this point, and it really is affecting affordability for home buyers… specifically first-time home buyers or lower-income home buyers who are already struggling to come up with those monthly payments.”

Industry experts largely blamed multiplying storms, particularly hail in Minnesota. A former spokesperson for the Insurance Federation of Minnesota, earlier in the week, said the cost of repairs is also rising, and insurers have been losing money on claims.

“It’s a tough situation all around, because they were hit extremely hard financially. You know, you go into neighborhoods, you show homes and neighborhoods where every single house has a new roof, and somebody paid for those roofs,” Zuppan said.

“I do have some compassion for the insurance companies, but at the same time, you know, working in the industry that I do, it is really hard for a lot of families to move, especially from renting a property to buying a property.”

Zuppan advised anyone in the market for homeowners insurance to shop around to ensure they’re getting the best rate.

You can also gauge the reputability of insurance companies by checking for their ratings and for any complaints against them with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners.

Minnesota also has what’s called the Strengthen Minnesota Homes program. Under it, if you build or rebuild your home to meet an official ‘fortified’ standard, you could be eligible for premium discounts.

The state also has loan programs for first-time and repeat homebuyers and a refinancing loan program to help lessen some of the other costs of homeownership, according to the Minnesota Housing website.