Richfield Middle School employee arrested for suspected sexual relationship with student

An employee of Richfield Middle School was arrested after being accused of being in a sexual relationship with a student.

Richfield police say school officials called law enforcement Tuesday to report a possible sexual relationship between a middle school employee and a student. Officers arrested 23-year-old Joshua James Moton on probable cause of criminal sexual conduct.

A spokesperson for Richfield Public Schools told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that Moton is a campus supervisor for the middle school and is on administrative leave.

In a statement to families, the school district wrote, in part, “The safety, well-being, and trust of our students, staff and families are our highest priorities. We are committed to creating and maintaining a school environment where every student feels safe, respected and supported. If your child needs support processing this information, our school counselors and mental health staff are available and ready to help.”

Moton had not yet been charged as of early Wednesday afternoon. Richfield police say prosecutors will make their decision whether or not to file charges by Thursday.