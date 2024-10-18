Rice Lake building housing multiple businesses destroyed by fire; 1 firefighter hurt

A Rice Lake fire has left one of the more than two dozen firefighters who were called to help battle it injured – and four businesses without a place to operate.

The Rice Lake Fire Department says crews were called to East Messenger Street around 3:40 p.m. on Thursday.

There, Rice Lake Fire Department says its crews encountered strong wind gusts, downed power lines and a broken natural gas line while trying to put the flames out. The fire then spread to grass and a fence on the property’s north side, and even blew to some flower beds a block north.

According to the department’s news release, the fire wasn’t under control until nearly 7 p.m., and crews didn’t clear the scene until shortly after 10 p.m.

Despite their efforts, four businesses – Cheese Louise, Agonic Brewing, Finewood Inc., as well as Kitchen and Floor Decor warehouse – are no longer are able to use the building, which is a total loss, according to the department.

In addition to the Rice Lake Fire Department, seven other agencies helped at the scene. A total of 25 firefighters were at the scene, and one of them received an arm injury. Fellow ABC affiliate WQOW reports the firefighter tore their bicep.

No other injuries were reported due to the fire. The cause of the fire is still being investigated, however, Fire Chief Mike Hover told WQOW a power line was on the ground at the southeast corner of the building. In addition, a gas line was hit and started blowing gas out, and the wind caused the fire to spread through the building.