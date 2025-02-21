Reviews for denied health insurance claims are free in Minnesota — and often effective

A recent change in the appeal process for denied health insurance claims could save Minnesotans time and money.

When a claim gets denied, you can file an appeal. If it gets denied again, you can ask for an external review by an independent medical professional.

Historically, in Minnesota, it cost $25 to file for the review with the Minnesota Department of Commerce.

“I can understand how people would be deterred,” said Jacqueline Olson, assistant commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Commerce. “We decided it was a crucial barrier that we needed to eliminate.”

The state Legislature passed a law last year to drop the filing fee.

The change went into effect Aug. 1.

Olson said often a review is not just another dead end.

According to the Department of Commerce, in 2024, 43% of external reviews resulted in coverage denials getting overturned.

“If the state can help, I think this is great news,” KSTP health expert Dr. Archelle Georgiou said.

She, too, has struggled with the complex web of health coverage with her husband David, who spent seven months battling insurance for a critical osteoporosis medication.

“I was on the phone for all that time, and if I can’t figure it out quickly, how are people like you going to figure it out? So it’s a system that has got to change,” Georgiou said.

She noted free reviews are a good first step and will also help raise awareness that you can appeal any insurance decision.

“When patients are surveyed and asked, ‘Why didn’t you appeal it?’ They say, ‘Well, I didn’t think it will make a difference.’ But it will make a difference,” Georgiou said.

Olson added, “It’s like, ‘Oh, one more step in the process.’ But you know what? Take that one last step, and there’s a chance it may be overturned.”

Olson said the change not only saves people money — it could also save you time.

Since the state will no longer have to wait for checks and process those payments, the independent reviewer can work the case sooner.

External reviews have to be filed within six months of your initial claim being denied.

For more information on the process, click here.