Return of 3ICE gives the NHL another chance to see how a potential 3-on-3 OT rule change works

When the NHL implemented 3-on-3 play in overtime nearly a decade ago, the idea was to see the most speed and skill hockey had to offer. In recent years, 3 on 3 has slowed down. That has led league officials to debate rule changes, such as not allowing the puck to go back past the center red line like over and back in basketball. The 3ICE league has had that rule from the beginning. Its return for a third season this spring and summer is another chance for the NHL to see how the experiment works for potential future use.

