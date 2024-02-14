Return of 3ICE gives the NHL another chance to see how a potential 3-on-3 OT rule change works

By STEPHEN WHYNO The Associated Press
FILE - Hockey Hall of Fame and a four-time Stanley Cup winner Larry Murphy is honored before the start of an NHL hockey game between the Los Angeles Kings and the New York Islanders, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2013, in Los Angeles. When the NHL implemented 3-on-3 play in overtime nearly a decade ago, the idea was to see the most speed and skill hockey had to offer. In recent years, 3 on 3 has slowed down. Larry Murphy coaches a 3ICE team and believes the NHL should adopt the over-and-back rule.(AP Photo/Gus Ruelas, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gus Ruelas]

When the NHL implemented 3-on-3 play in overtime nearly a decade ago, the idea was to see the most speed and skill hockey had to offer. In recent years, 3 on 3 has slowed down. That has led league officials to debate rule changes, such as not allowing the puck to go back past the center red line like over and back in basketball. The 3ICE league has had that rule from the beginning. Its return for a third season this spring and summer is another chance for the NHL to see how the experiment works for potential future use.

