Retired St. Paul officer who died nearly 15 years after assault to be laid to rest Monday

Retired St. Paul Police Officer Felicia Reilly will be laid to rest on Monday. She will receive a law enforcement funeral service with full honors.

According to the St. Paul Police Officers Retirement Association, Reilly died from injuries she received in 2010 when she was badly beaten and suffered a brain injury.

Her funeral will be held at 11 a.m. at Bradshaw (1078 Rice Street in St. Paul). Visitation will begin at 9 a.m.

Reilly is remembered for her compassion and dedication to her work. The department says she was an inspiration to many throughout her career.

If her injuries did contribute to her death, the St. Paul Police Officers Retirement Association says Reilly would be the first female St. Paul officer to die from injuries received on the job. She served with SPPD from 1996 to 2013.

SPPD is consulting with the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office to determine if additional charges are appropriate against the person convicted of beating her, according to an SPPD spokesperson.

We will live stream the funeral and procession on our website and YouTube channel.