Retired Hennepin County judge reprimanded for engaging in sexual harassment

A retired judge is being reprimanded for engaging in sexual harassment after the Minnesota Board of Judicial Standards found that he had engaged in “inappropriate sexual contact” with his former law clerk.

Retired Fourth Judicial District Judge Jay Quam was officially reprimanded after an investigation found that he had been romantically involved with a law clerk while she was under his employ, as well as after she left.

According to the findings, the board says the two were spotted a number of times together outside of a professional setting, and an attorney once caught the two “canoodling” outside the courthouse.

In 2022 and 2023, a court staff person overheard the sounds of sexual activity coming from Quam’s chambers when the two were inside on three separate occasions, according to a court staff person.

In addition to the two’s relationship, Quam was also found to have made inappropriate comments about other clerks, commenting on their clothing in an awkward or flirtatious manner, and standing uncomfortably close to them, which made them feel uncomfortable.

The relationship and comments were a violation of Policy 304, which outlines sexual harassment by the Judicial Council.

The board says Quam admitted to the misconduct.

“A judge holds immense power over clerks and court staff, making it very difficult for clerks and court staff to report misconduct,” the board stated. “Judge Quam’s ongoing relationship with the clerk abused his authority and tarnished the reputation of the judiciary.”

Besides this report, the board says Quam had a good reputation throughout his career and did not have a disciplinary record with the board.

The board said that due to the seriousness of his misconduct, a public reprimand would help resolve the matter. However, it stated that if Quam had not been retired, a more serious discipline may have been decided upon.

As part of the reprimand, Quam will agree not to make any public statements that justify, excuse, or contradict the findings of the public reprimand.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to Quam for comment and has not heard back.