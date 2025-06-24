Results of nurse strike authorization vote to be released Tuesday morning

Thousands of nurses across Minnesota will soon know if they’re going on strike. If the vote held Monday authorizes a strike, they could walk off the job as soon as next month.

Results are expected to be released at 9 a.m. Tuesday, and while it will show if nurses have authorized a strike, it doesn’t mean they’re walking off the job Wednesday. Instead, it means a strike can be called at any time. The union will first have to give a 10-day notice to the 13 hospitals the strike would impact.

Members of the Minnesota Nurses Association are asking hospital leaders to address better and after patient rations during their negotiation sessions. According to the union, the problem has been something that hospital leaders seem uninterested in fixing.

Unlike places such as a daycare, there isn’t a mandatory cap on the number of patients a nurse can have at one time, and the union says in turn, care is falling through the cracks.

“Because of that, we have patients who suffer, nurses who suffer. Our patients are not getting the care they need, they’re waiting hungry, they’re waiting in their waste, they’re in pain,” said Rachel Andersen, a RN at Southdale.

The results of Monday’s strike authorization vote has some patients worried what this will mean for the quality of their care.

Nurses in the union have responded to them, saying while they’ve been trying hard to avoid a strike in negotiations, they say hospitals aren’t going to step up unless they’re forced. One nurse said, “if they wanted you to have safe care, they would have done it by now.”

“People should leave in the condition that they come in, if not better. People should not be leaving worse than when they got here. That is not what hospitals are about,” said Andersen.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS will stream the results of Monday’s vote at 9 a.m. Check back for updates.

