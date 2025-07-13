Residents report water outage in Crystal, Golden Valley and New Hope

Residents have reached out to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, reporting that their water is not working in Crystal, Golden Valley and New Hope.

The three cities operate a joint water commission, which manages a water supply, storage and distribution system for the three communities.

Residents reported that they have no water in their homes at all, while others are experiencing low water pressure early Sunday morning.

According to the city of New Hope, the issues are due to a malfunctioning valve in the Golden Valley water tower, which occured sometime Saturday night.

The city stated that crews are working to restore water and pressure to the three cities, but was unable to provide an estimated timeline for when water would be restored.

