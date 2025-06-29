Residents recall seeking shelter, seeing aftermath of the storm following severe weather

Uprooted trees, tipped over light poles and power outages — all things left in the aftermath of Saturday night’s severe weather.

5 EYEWINTESS NEWS travelled to Chanhassen Sunday morning to record just some of the damages reported across the state Sunday morning, coming from a stormy Saturday night that saw rain, lightning and in some places tornadoes.

RELATED: Two tornadoes confirmed in Carver County, NWS investigating two others

“You kind of felt the house shudder,” resident Jeff Gustafson told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS. “It was almost like a big gust of wind. It was only like, it felt like 4 seconds long.”

Sue Zaleskas said she woke up to the sound of sirens and phone notifications.

“The sirens were going off. It sounded like a train, frankly,” Zaleskas said. “Then my phone went off and I thought, I’m going to the basement.”

The next day Zaleskas and other residents in Chanhassen awoke to find damage across the street. In addition to downed trees and blown debris, many residents awoke without power.

Xcel Energy reported that around 50,000 customers lost electricity due to the storm in Minnesota.

RELATED: Over 50,000 lose power following Saturday night’s storms, restoration efforts ongoing

Heading to Lake Minnewashta, Gustafson found debris scattered around, trash in the water and worst of all, his boat flipped upside down and partially submerged.

“The rails the console, the motor, the stuff inside is all submerged at the moment,” Gustafson said. “Not a good way to head into the Fourth of July that’s for sure.”

While the boar was overturned, Gustafson said the damage to his yard was minimal, a silver lining.

“From the looks of it, it’s mostly trees and limbs. Not a ton of property, which is good.”