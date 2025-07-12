Residents in Eagan neighborhood say they only recently found out about high lead levels in the air

The flyer that landed in Nancy Stanton’s mailbox this week took her by surprise.

It was from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA), informing Eagan residents about elevated lead levels occurring earlier this year at the Gopher Resource recycling plant.

“I was just worried about seeing that smoke coming out of the smokestack every day,” Stanton says. “Why it was coming out, and where it was. I had no idea.”



The MPCA says higher-than-acceptable readings of lead were detected in the air, within a three-quarter mile radius of the facility, at Dodd and Yankee Doodle Roads in January, February and March — and that 700 people are possibly affected.

The flyer warns that ‘no amount of lead in the body is safe,’ and it’s especially harmful to children.

Stanton says she knew nothing about it before getting the flyer.

“It did cause me concern when I got the letter,” she says. “Because obviously, they were investigated, which I didn’t know.”

The MPCA says it issued a notice of violation to Gopher Resource on May 29.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reached out to the agency several times Friday to ask why neighbors weren’t notified back in May.

A spokesperson replied: “As much as I’d like to pen something to provide context to our timeline, I can’t.”

Eagan Public Works Director Russ Matthys says city officials learned about the MPCA notice a few weeks ago.

He says any high lead levels in the air are always a concern.

“They contacted us about utilizing our community center, and so as part of that, they let us know they were having this meeting,” he notes. “[Gopher Resource] is recycling lead batteries. It wasn’t a complete shock that there might be lead contaminants within the air. It was disappointing, I guess.”

In a statement, Gopher Resource says it took immediate action and levels remain ‘significantly below the standard.’

The company says it’s implementing “robust engineering upgrades and process control enhancements to ensure compliance and drive continuous improvement.”

The MPCA says the company returned to acceptable levels in April.

Tabitha Booker, who’s lived in the neighborhood for 12 years, says she wishes she had been notified about these developments sooner.

“Probably the first thing you should’ve done is let people know right away,” she says. “I guess it bothered me a little because when I was a kid, I was exposed to lead, and hearing about this, I was like, ‘Oh great, that’s not good.’”

The MPCA has scheduled a public meeting on July 22, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Eagan Community Center.

The agency says it’s still investigating the cause of those elevated levels.

Stanton says she wants answers from Gopher Resource and state regulators.

“I would like them, if they’re still emitting all that air, I would like them to stop,” she says. “They should be stopped, and I’ve often thought about that.”