Republicans to file new ethics complaint against Sen. Nicole Mitchell, alleging ‘conflict of interest’

Senate Republicans plan to file a second ethics complaint against Sen. Nicole Mitchell, claiming she did not disclose a “conflict of interest” when she voted against her own expulsion last month.

Sen. Steve Drazkowski, R-Mazeppa, said on Tuesday that Mitchell had a “financial interest” in casting the deciding vote on an effort to expel her because it meant keeping her salary and benefits.

“Our contention is simple – Senator Mitchell has a conflict of interest in any vote related to her political future,” Mazeppa said in a statement. “Any vote to expel her from the Senate would result in the loss of her employment as a Senator and would immediately end access to the salary and benefits afforded to a legislator.”

Republican lawmakers also updated a previous ethics complaint related to Mitchell’s pending criminal case to reflect an added felony possession of burglary tools charge. An investigation into that ethics complaint is on hold until the case is resolved. Mitchell successfully petitioned to delay her trial until after the 2025 legislative session concludes.

Once the complaints are filed, the Senate Subcommittee on Ethical Conduct will need to review the complaints within 30 days.