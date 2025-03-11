Republicans short one vote in the House try to pass waste, fraud legislation

Republicans in the Minnesota House are trying to pass legislation aimed at waste and fraud in government spending, without any support from Democrats.

But it’s among several bills they’ve been trying without success to pass while holding a temporary one-seat majority.

The problem is simple — 68 votes are needed to pass a bill and Republicans have only 67 votes.

So far, they haven’t been able to peel off even one DFL vote on most bills.

“I’ve spoken to several DFL colleagues who said they want to vote for this bill and I’m hoping their leadership does not take them off the board,” said Rep. Jim Nash (R-Waconia).

Rep. Nash has a bill on fraud reporting requirements, and Kristin Robbins (R-Maple Grove) has a whistleblower bill aimed at waste and fraud in state government.

They’ve worked with Democrats in committee to help craft the bills… But getting their votes on the house floor during what is likely a temporary Republican majority isn’t easy.

“People are very afraid to point out what they see as real problems in some of the agencies and they want protection,” Rep. Robbins said on Monday.

It’s all but certain a bill aimed at delaying the start of the state’s paid family and medical leave program will not get any DFL support.

It would delay the program from 2026 to 2027.

Rep. Dave Pinto (DFL-St. Paul) said, “Minnesotans and their families have been waiting for years for the benefits of paid family and medical leave. Waiting another year is not an option.

Meanwhile, five years after the start of the pandemic in 2020 the state’s hospitality industry says it’s still not back to pre-pandemic levels and wants legislative help.

Angie Whitcomb with Hospitality Minnesota said, “We believe there are things that legislators and policymakers can do to reduce the financial burden of unfunded mandates and harmful regulations.

Those talks will have to wait until the situation in the house is settled.

We’ll find out after a special election on Tuesday to determine if the house is going back to a 67-67 tie.