Republicans projected to keep control of House, giving Trump a trifecta in his 2nd term

Republicans have won enough seats to keep control of the House of Representatives, ABC News projects, clinching a unified GOP government in Washington.

Republicans are projected to hit the 218-seat threshold in the House and Republicans have also won at least 52 seats in the Senate, with incumbent Pennsylvania Democrat Bob Casey trailing Republican Dave McCormick with a winnowing number of votes left to count.

Each party ultimately saw incumbents in tough House districts lose, but in the end, Democrats were not able to take full advantage of a map that had 17 Republicans running for reelection in districts that President Joe Biden won in 2020.

Before the projection, Republicans were already claiming victory Tuesday, with Republican House leaders vowing to swiftly work with President-elect Donald Trump after his inauguration in January.

“This leadership will hit the ground running to deliver President Trump’s agenda in the 119th Congress, and we will work closely with him and his administration to turn this country around and unleash, as he says, a new golden age in America,” Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., said at a press conference on the Capitol steps.