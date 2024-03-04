Republican lawmakers to discuss SRO law

More than six months after the controversy over the state’s updated school resource officer law started, the issue remains one of the key topics at the Minnesota Legislature.

A group of Republican state lawmakers are scheduled to gather at the Capitol Monday afternoon to discuss legislation that would again make changes to the law.

A DFL-authored bill has moved through the Minnesota House of Representatives and could get a floor vote as soon as Monday afternoon. Several GOP lawmakers have also introduced their version of a fix for the school resource officer (SRO) law, although it hasn’t advanced anywhere in the DFL-controlled Legislature.

The main difference between the DFL and GOP bills is the DFL bill would require law enforcement agencies with an SRO program to have a written SRO policy. The GOP bill doesn’t include that requirement but features an SRO training reimbursement for agencies.

The controversy over the changes made by lawmakers last year stems from some law enforcement officials’ concerns that SROs are no longer able to use certain physical restraints on students and could be held liable for either doing too much or too little in certain situations. The bills to clarify the law would again allow SROs to restrain students but keep it illegal for school employees to do so.

While several law enforcement agencies suspended their SRO programs last fall amid questions over the updated law, several others have continued their partnerships with schools. No known issues have arisen since the change in the law.

Some groups have also defended the current law and opposed a fix to clarify the law, saying SROs shouldn’t be able to restrain students unless there’s a threat of imminent danger.

If approved by the House, the bill still will have to make its way through the Senate before it can become law. However, the legislation is written so that any clarifications will take effect the day after it’s signed into law.