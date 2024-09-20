Reported gunfire in Rice Lake, Wis. unfounded, caused by car backfiring, according to police

Cory Knudsen KSTP

Reported gunfire in Rice Lake, Wis. Thursday night is unfounded and was caused by a car backfiring, according to officials.

The Rice Lake Police Department stated that officers confirmed the reported gunfire near Walmart was due to a vehicle repeatedly backfiring.

Authorities confirm that nobody was injured and no shots were fired.

Police are expected to release more information about the incident at a later time.