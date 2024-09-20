Reported gunfire in Rice Lake, Wis. unfounded, caused by car backfiring, according to police
Reported gunfire in Rice Lake, Wis. Thursday night is unfounded and was caused by a car backfiring, according to officials.
The Rice Lake Police Department stated that officers confirmed the reported gunfire near Walmart was due to a vehicle repeatedly backfiring.
Authorities confirm that nobody was injured and no shots were fired.
Police are expected to release more information about the incident at a later time.