Rep. Quam responds to accusations about spreading misinformation

A hurricane of misinformation took over social media after the news broke about the shootings targeting Minnesota lawmakers.

5 EYEWITNESS heard from one of the state Republican lawmakers at the center of the debate.

Rep. Duane Quam said he stands by what he posted.

Quam posted a picture on the social media platform “X” asking if anyone knew the source of a photo that people falsely claimed was of suspect Vance Boelter and his wife.

Then, he added to the tweet, writing, “My guess it is after she interned for Walz,” referring to what he thought was the wife of the suspect.

“I had heard it might have been Alpha News, or some somewhere, that he [Vance Boelter] had been appointed twice, one by Dayton and one by Walz, and that his wife had interned with Walz when he was in Congress,” Quam said during a phone interview with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS.

During the phone interview, Quam told us he deleted the post after someone told him the photo was an AI fake.

But according to a Facebook post, the photo is real — and it’s not of Boelter and his wife.

A Texas man shut down the misinformation by showing he and his wife are in the photo.

“Do you think as an elected official that you’re held to a higher standard to fact-check before tweeting something out that may not be true?” 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reporter Brittney Ermon asked Quam.

“Look at the history, I don’t have a pattern of generally doing something like that. There was no intent to spread. There was only intent of trying to find out if someone knew anything of the backstory of that,” Quam said.

DFL leaders said Quam was not only wrong about the photo, but the context, too.

“As an elected official, Rep. Quam knows better. He knows that he should not be posting information that may not be accurate,” Richard Carlbom, Minnesota DFL Chair, said.

Carlbom explained that misinformation can be harmful.

“To try and make it seem as though somehow Gov. Walz was connected to the assassin and none of that’s true. It’s all been debunked,” Carlbom said.

“I guess looking back, I could have called a bunch of different people and asked them about the picture. I didn’t realize trying to find out was a bad thing to do,” Quam said. “I think it’s pretty obvious that once I found out it was bad, that I took it off, and the whole entire time of it was just a few minutes, I would think that would sort of indicate that there was no bad intent.”

We’ve also seen Republican lawmakers call out false claims from other state leaders on social media.

GOP Rep. Harry Niska of Ramsey has been very vocal on “X,” calling out misinformation and speculation.