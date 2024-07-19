Rep. McCollum calls on Biden to drop out of race, pitches Harris-Walz ticket

U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum on Friday released a statement calling on President Joe Biden not to seek reelection and urging the Democratic party to elevate Vice President Kamala Harris as the party’s nominee.

She joins fellow Minnesota congressional Democrats Angie Craig and Dean Phillips in imploring Biden to step aside.

“Winning in November and defeating Trump’s dangerous, hate-filled agenda must be Democrats’ sole focus,” McCollum said. “To give Democrats a strong, viable path to winning the White House, I am calling upon President Biden to release his delegates and empower Vice-President Harris to step forward to become the Democratic nominee for President.

McCollum also suggested Harris pick “a strong Midwestern running-mate” and put Gov. Tim Walz forth as an option.

“I encourage her and the Democratic delegates to consider a successful leader who has been a teacher, soldier, football coach, former-member of Congress, and a proven winner – Minnesota’s Governor Tim Walz,” she wrote.