Rep. Bahner confirms Vance Boelter came to her door, says she was saved by ‘divine intervention’

Rep. Kristin Bahner of Maple Grove confirmed on Wednesday she was one of the four DFL lawmakers targeted by alleged assassin Vance Boelter.

“The past several days have been surrounded by so much grief and fear,” she said in a written statement. “This senseless violence came to my door as well, placing me and my family in harm’s way. I do not know why this man was filled with such hatred that he would come to my door; divine intervention led my family to change our plans keeping us safe.”

Bahner went on to thank law enforcement for guarding her family’s home and for catching Boelter. She also thanked her neighbors for watching over her home and family.

As previously reported, Boelter allegedly shot and killed Melissa and Mark Hortman at their Brooklyn Park home early Saturday morning.

“I am devastated by the loss of my leader, mentor and friend, Melissa, and her husband Mark,” Bahner said. “I would walk through fire to follow Melissa. She was strong and steadfast, she believed in cutting through to the essence of what was important. She never wavered from placing the people of Minnesota at the center of our work. I am so grateful to Mark and her children for lending her to us in service. I know your grief and sorrow is immense. I wish you solace and comfort in knowing God lent us all an incredible gift in the form of these two beautiful souls.”

Bahner also shared that she is keeping the Hoffman family in her thoughts and prayers. Sen. John Hoffman and his wife Yvette were shot at their Champlin home as part of Boelter’s targeted attacks.

“We will not let fear or division win. Melissa has set a high bar, placing the work in our hands to make the world a better place,” Bahner said.

According to a statement from Sen. Ann Rest, Boelter was also parked outside her home in New Hope on Saturday.