Rep. Angie Craig ‘giving serious consideration’ to Senate run in 2026

Minnesota Congresswoman Angie Craig is mulling a run for U.S. Senate, her campaign said on Monday.

“I am giving serious consideration to the open Senate seat in Minnesota,” Craig said in a statement. “I’ll be talking to Minnesotans in the weeks ahead about the best way to continue to serve my community and will make a decision in the near future.”

The announcement comes after Democratic Sen. Tina Smith said last week she would not run for office again in 2026, leaving a wide-open race for a seat that could be pivotal in determining the balance of power in Washington.

Craig, a moderate Democrat, recently won reelection to a fourth term in Minnesota’s 2nd Congressional District — one of the most competitive seats in the state.

If Craig did formally announce a Senate campaign, she would be up against Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan for her party’s nomination.