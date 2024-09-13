Remains of missing 3-year-old found in Wisconsin

Police in northeastern Wisconsin say skeletal remains found over the weekend have been identified as those of 3-year-old Elijah Vue.

The boy disappeared in February when his mother’s boyfriend announced he was missing from his apartment in Two Rivers.

Two Rivers Police Chief Ben Meinnert said someone found Vue’s remains Saturday on their private property in Two Rivers as they were preparing the grounds for hunting season. Forensic experts confirmed the bones belonged to a human, and the Wisconsin Crime Lab matched the DNA to Vue.

Vue’s remains were found roughly 3 miles northwest of where he went missing, Meinnert said. Several searches had already been conducted in the area.

“This is not the outcome that we hoped for. The family’s devastated, we’re devastated, the community’s devastated,” Meinnert said. “I never met Elijah, but I watched that 3-year-old boy bring out the best in this community. I cannot thank the public and our businesses enough.”

Vue’s mother, Katrina Baur, and her boyfriend, Jesse Vang, are facing child neglect charges related to the case.