Relief fund set up for northern Minnesota fire victims; more people need help than expected

A major emergency relief organization helping with the northern Minnesota wildfires says they’ll likely need to help more people than expected. Help is underway to assist them now and for the long term.

While Thursday night brought much welcome relief with heavy rainfall, three large wildfires — which have scorched tens of thousands of acres and destroyed dozens of structures — remain out of control.

“It sounds like it’s definitely more people impacted, [year-round] residents, than I think most people would have expected,” Dan Williams with the American Red Cross of Northern and Central Minnesota said.

Williams says there are about 20 volunteers on the ground now, with that number expected to double by the weekend. From helping with disaster and mental health services to on-the-spot financial assistance, the Red Cross provides that immediate help.

That’s why the United Way Northeastern Minnesota has created a relief fund to help focus on the long term.

“The first question right away is, how’s everybody doing? And after that, it’s, how can we help?” said Kary Lofquist, with the United Way Northeastern Minnesota.

Lofquist adds, though, they’re urging people not to help with donating items or food, but financially through their relief fund, which they say will go directly to those impacted.

“It is such a Minnesotan neighborly thing [to] see people, you know, wanting to bring things, but right now our understanding is that there isn’t really a place to bring things,” Lofquist added.

“Our anticipation is that needs are going to be unique, based on community, based on individuals, based on how things continue to go, and so those dollars are going to help. We’ll be able to tailor right where those dollars go,” she said.