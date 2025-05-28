Red Wing School District waiting to see if lawmakers pass bill which could help them keep mascot

Red Wing High School has been the home of the “Wingers” for decades, using a red feather, and also an eagle for their logo and mascot.

“The city of Red Wing was named for Chief Red Wing, that’s a big part of our identity here, we don’t want that to go away,” said Superintendent Bob Jaszczak.

The Red Wing district learned their request to keep using their logo, mascot and name was denied by a panel from the 11 tribal nations and a tribal education committee.

“There is no indication as to why,” Jaszczak.

The superintendent said there is no appeal process either, or a process for clarification.

Thirteen Minnesota schools, including Red Wing, asked the 11 tribal nations and a special committee if they could keep using their images, a requirement of a 2023 state law on American Indian mascot usage.

Only two of the schools were approved to keep using their mascots, according to officials.

“We appreciate being brought into the process, definitely,” said Laurie Harper, chairperson of the Tribal Nations Education Committee.

We asked Harper why Red Wing’s application was denied.

“I can’t share that; it happened in a closed session of the meeting,” Harper said.

Harper added she doesn’t support how the current law requires all tribal nations and the committee to approve a school’s mascot, logo or name.



“It had the potential to pit tribes against one another — we were uncomfortable as well,” Harper said.

She supports new legislation that would change the law so that only the tribal nation closest to the school would have to approve.



“I think we were all really shocked,” said Rep. Pam Altendor, a Republican from Red Wing, who wrote the new legislation.

As of Wednesday morning, the law change was included in an omnibus bill, which hasn’t been finalized.

“We were hoping we could solve this in the legislative session, sometimes laws pass and there are unintended consequences.” Rep. Altendorf said.

If this new mascot law change is taken out of the omnibus bill, the Red Wing superintendent said the school would have to take steps to change their look, at some point next year.



“That’s a lot of community involvement … because your parents, your community, your students are very passionate of the history of your school,” Jaszczak said. “I don’t know what that price tag is, but it would be excessive.”

Grant Johnson, president of Prairie Island Indian Community Tribal Council, wrote to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS in support of the Red Wing District’s logo and mascot.

“The Prairie Island Indian Community supports the proposed legislation modifying existing exemption requirements for use of Native American mascots by school districts.

“To be clear, the use of inappropriate Native American mascots is harmful. Such mascots are often stereotypical, misleading and insulting, and they are psychologically damaging to our children. Offensive mascots should be prohibited, as the 2023 Minnesota law mandated.

“However, we should recognize that Tribes and surrounding communities have, in some instances, made strides in relationships and have mutual agreement on non-offensive representation. We believe that Tribal communities should be allowed to have these partnerships and that the mascot law should be changed to reflect the importance of local representation.

“This is the case for the Prairie Island Indian Community and the Red Wing School District. While there have been challenges, there have also been efforts to improve the experiences of Native students and the relationship between our communities. And Prairie Island supports the Wingers logo and mascot. The red feather reflects aspects of our culture and tradition. Additionally, Red Wing and the Red Wing School District are named after our Dakota ancestor, Chief Red Wing.”

Lawmakers set a deadline of Wednesday night to finalize bills ahead of a special session.