Red Flag Warning in effect across northern Minnesota as St. Louis County officials hold emergency meeting

Although rain is pouring across much of Minnesota on Tuesday, the northern section of the state is missing out on the much-needed precipitation and is instead under a Red Flag Warning.

The warning, which is in effect until 9 p.m. Tuesday due to extreme fire risk conditions, covers Beltrami, Cook, Itasca and Koochiching Counties. It also covers Lake and St. Louis Counties, where three wildfires continue to burn.

During a Red Flag Warning, the DNR won’t issue or activate open burning permits for large vegetative debris, and campfires are discouraged due to the strong winds and low humidity levels. CLICK HERE for the latest forecast from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and HERE for an interactive radar. You can also find the latest weather alerts by CLICKING HERE.

The warning was issued just hours before an emergency meeting of the St. Louis County Board. That meeting, which is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday, is expected to include a vote on declaring an emergency due to the wildfires. As reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS on Monday, County Chair Annie Harala’s declaration of a local emergency and disaster is valid for three days until the board can vote on a declaration.

St. Louis County Sheriff Gordon Ramsay is also expected to give an update on wildfire activities and the response during the meeting.

As of Monday, the Jenkins Creek Fire had burned more than 16,300 acres, the Camp House fire had burned more than 12,200 acres. The fires were also 6% and 40% contained, respectively. In addition, the Munger Shaw fire was 95% contained, and no further updates are expected to be given for that particular fire, according to the incident management team.

CLICK HERE for an evacuation map for the region.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reporter Kamaria Braye will have additional details on Tuesday’s meeting during our Midday newscast. Check back for updates.