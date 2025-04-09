Records for international students at 2 more universities terminated; schools say they weren’t told beforehand

Student and Exchange Visitor Information System(SEVIS) records for international students at St. Cloud State University and Metro State were terminated.

St. Cloud State says that two international students’ SEVIS records were terminated by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Metro State added that one of its international students also had their SEVIS records terminated.

Both schools say they weren’t notified ahead of the terminations.

St. Cloud State says it has held town hall meetings for international students and is working to support those impacted.

“International students bring immense value to our campus community, and it’s crucial that we continue to support them in their academic journey,” said a spokesperson for Metro State.