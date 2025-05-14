Recording voices, so that future generations can learn about George Floyd

From inside a mobile home studio in Powderhorn Park, an ambitious project is recording voices about George Floyd’s murder and the unrest that followed.

“Oral history storytelling is one of the most powerful and profound ways that we can learn from each other,” says Michele Jackson, the Deputy Director of the Minneapolis Racial Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging Department.



Now, those stories are being recorded in the present day.

“It’s powerful for anyone,” declares Chris Norris, the Chief Strategy Officer for StoryCorps Studios, a New York City non-profit. “To be able to go into a moment in time, or a moment in history, and actually listen to the people that lived.”

The studio archive project is a joint effort by the city and StoryCorps.

Participants can record at the mobile home studio or virtually at home, answering questions like where they were at the time of Floyd’s death and their thoughts about the unrest.

Photographer John Noltner says he was at George Floyd Square in those first turbulent days, wanting to hear people’s voices.

“I believe in the power of stories to connect people and bridge divides and build community, he says.

Noltner is planning to visit the mobile studio on Thursday to record his own memories and to process the last five years.

“To be able to hear the emotion in somebody’s voice, to be able to hear the cadence and the rhythm and poetry in their voice, really opens up some of the human experience to me,” he declares.

There are several events this month to commemorate Floyd’s life.

On Friday, May 23, the Minneapolis Institute of Art will be hosting a “Day of Remembrance” to honor his life and legacy.

At St. Catherine University, in the Catherine G. Murphy Gallery, an exhibition of plywood quilts, called “Memorialize the Moment,” runs to May 17.

On Sunday, May 25, the anniversary of Floyd’s death, there will be a display of artists’ murals at Phelps Field Park, called “Justice for George.”

Meanwhile, there are a number of discussions about Floyd already up on the StoryCorps website.

The city plans on creating a platform where people can hear the stories.

They hope it will eventually become part of an archive at the Library of Congress, so that future generations can hear these voices.

“All of those memories and histories and have it preserved so it’s not forgotten,” says Prince Corbett, Director of the city’s Racial Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging Department. “So that we don’t forget.”

“Anytime you can bring a project like StoryCorps to town, give people the opportunity to talk, to let people feel like they’re being heard,” Noltner adds. “And to gather some of these stories for the future, so we can understand our history in a different way, is a good thing.”