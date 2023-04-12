Record high temperature likely to be set Wednesday

The Twin Cities area is expected to break the record high temperature for the day on Wednesday.

The record temperature for the day was set in 1931 at 83 degrees. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Chief Meteorologist Ken Barlow expects temperatures to hit 84 degrees. You can find his full forecast by CLICKING HERE.

Record warmth is likely today across the Twin Cities. The record high for today is 83-degrees set back in 1931 and today we will either tie or break that record!

Another 80 is on the way for Thursday! #80 — Ken Barlow (@kbarlowkstp) April 12, 2023

Fun fact, it will be warmer in Minneapolis/St. Paul today than in Orlando. Our guy @kbarlowkstp is predicting a record setting temperature of 84! https://t.co/4G0ma8dlNN — Chris Egert (@ChrisEgertTV) April 12, 2023

This comes after an 80-degree day on Tuesday, which means most of the snow in the metro area has melted. As the snow melts, cities are preparing for flooding.

Barlow says the weather will stay warm on Thursday, but to expect to see rain developing Friday and non-severe thunderstorms into the weekend.

