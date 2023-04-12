Record high temperature likely to be set Wednesday
The Twin Cities area is expected to break the record high temperature for the day on Wednesday.
The record temperature for the day was set in 1931 at 83 degrees. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Chief Meteorologist Ken Barlow expects temperatures to hit 84 degrees. You can find his full forecast by CLICKING HERE.
For a look at current temperatures, CLICK HERE.
This comes after an 80-degree day on Tuesday, which means most of the snow in the metro area has melted. As the snow melts, cities are preparing for flooding.
RELATED: Warmer weather met with lingering flooding concerns in Stillwater
RELATED: Communities along Crow River prepare for flood season
RELATED: Northfield readies for flooding, but not as bad as past years
Barlow says the weather will stay warm on Thursday, but to expect to see rain developing Friday and non-severe thunderstorms into the weekend.
If you’re out enjoying the warm weather, make sure to send in your photos by CLICKING HERE.