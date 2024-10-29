Reasons behind Minnesota’s high voter turnout

Minnesotans love going to the polls to vote.

Minnesota has ranked number one in the country for almost every general election voter turnout since 2008.

“Minnesota is a voting champion year after year after year,” Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon said.

Simon says there are two main reasons behind our high voter turnout: laws and culture.

“Things like the ability to register on Election Day,” Simon said. “We’ve had that for over 50 years. Things like the ability to vote from home. Our habit, our way of doing things in Minnesota, has been to say elections are important. They are meaningful. It’s something in our culture that tends to value getting out there using our voice as our vote. “

Simon says other secretaries of state across the country are envious of our high voter turnout in Minnesota.