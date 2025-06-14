Reaction to assassination of Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman, shooting of Sen. John Hoffman

An outpouring of reactions and statements are coming in about the assassination of Democratic House Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, and the shooting of DFL State Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette.

U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN)

“John and I are devastated and heartbroken by the horrific murders of Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, as well as the horrific attack on Minnesota State Senator John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette.

Melissa Hortman was a good friend and we started in politics at the same time and I still remember the two of us going door to door in her first legislative campaign. She was a true public servant to the core, dedicating her life to serving Minnesotans with integrity and compassion. As Speaker of the Minnesota House of Representatives, she led efforts to protect women’s rights, invest in clean energy, and secure free school lunch for kids. She was beloved by her colleagues.

I want to thank the brave law enforcement officers who are working in real time to protect Minnesotans and ensure there is accountability for these horrific crimes.

Let me be absolutely clear: this was an act of targeted political violence, and it was an attack on everything we stand for as a democracy. We must all condemn it. And we must refuse to be a country where anyone is silenced by threats or violence. To Melissa’s and Mark’s family, Melissa’s colleagues in the Minnesota Legislature, and everyone mourning across our state: I grieve with you. And I will honor their legacy not just in words, but through action — by protecting our democracy, by standing up to hate, and by continuing the work they so passionately believed in.”

Speaker Lisa Demuth (R-Cold Spring)

“I am horrified by the evil attack that took place overnight, and heartbroken beyond words by the loss of Speaker-Emerita Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark. With the law enforcement response ongoing and details still emerging, I will simply ask all Minnesotans to please lift up in prayer the victims of this horrific attack, as well as the law enforcement personnel still working to apprehend the perpetrator.”

Senate Republican Leader Mark Johnson (R-East Grand Forks)

“My heart is broken over the events that unfolded overnight and the loss of life, security, and peace that we are all feeling right now. The families of Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman and Senator John Hoffman are in my prayers. Senate Republicans are unified in our condemnation of this brazen act of violence. We thank law enforcement and Capitol Security for their coordinated effort responding to the threat and delivering justice.”

Minnesota DFL Chair Richard Carlbom

“Melissa Hortman represented the best of Minnesota. She was a tireless, devoted public servant who deeply loved our state and devoted her life to making it a better place. The warmth and kindness she showed to her family and friends were matched only by her fierce commitment to improving the lives of those she had never even met.

Last night, we lost her and her husband Mark to a horrifying and evil act of political violence. We are heartbroken. This loss will be felt across Minnesota, but especially by those who were lucky enough to count her as family, friends, and colleagues. Please hold her and Mark’s loved ones close today.

Senator Hoffman and his wife Yvette survived the attack on their lives. Please keep them and their loved ones in your thoughts. I am grateful they are alive and we wish them a speedy recovery.

This evil act of violence is also an attack on our democracy itself. We must all recommit to a politics grounded in dignity and decency.”

Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Martin

“This morning, like so many Minnesotans, my heart is broken.



“My family — and our entire DFL community — are devastated to learn of the targeted, senseless murders of Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark Hortman, along with the attack on Senator John Hoffman and Yvette Hoffman.



“Melissa, Mark, John, and Yvette — these are not just names, and this is not just politics. These are people. They’re longtime friends to me and Jenn and so many others in Minnesota. They have children, loved ones, neighbors, and friends.



“Speaker Hortman was a leader in every sense of the word — from ushering in free lunch for our kids, to protecting women’s rights and reproductive care, to standing up for Minnesota families. She led our state legislature with humor, grace, and determination to get things done for Minnesotans across the state. She wasn’t only a leader — she was a damn good legislator and Minnesotans everywhere will suffer because of this loss.



“Melissa was also a close friend whom I’ve known since the very start of her political career. She was someone I personally relied on for advice, counsel, and friendship and I am beyond words. As I said many times when I introduced her at events, she is the very best Speaker of the House that Minnesota has ever had.



“Jenn and I also pray for the swift recoveries of Senator John Hoffman and Yvette Hoffman, and thank the medical personnel who operated quickly and tended to their injuries.



“For the Hortmans’ family, friends, loved ones, for the DFL community, and for all Minnesotans, our souls ache today.



“This senseless violence must end. These heinous murders are a reflection of the extremism and political violence that have been fomented in our country. Lawmakers should be able to do their job without fear for their lives. I thank the law enforcement officers and first responders for their ongoing efforts to catch the perpetrator who committed this heinous act.



“Today, we recommit ourselves to fight harder for the values that Melissa and Mark embodied — building a kinder, more just, and loving world. If this murderer thinks we will be silenced, he’s wrong.”

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey

“I am sickened by the assassination of Speaker Hortman and the attack on Senator Hoffman.

I have been in contact with our Commissioner, Chief and safety partners all morning, and we have assigned additional police resources to check on the safety of public officials who may be at risk, and to actively participate in the manhunt to bring this suspect to justice.

Political violence is evil. It cannot be tolerated, and neither can those who condone it or make excuses for it.”