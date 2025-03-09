RB Aaron Jones re-signing with Vikings

Running back Aaron Jones Sr. is re-signing with the Vikings.

The details of the deal were not immediately available. This will be Jones’ second season with the team.

Jones was drafted in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft from the University of Texas-El Paso and ended up starting in 85 games and in all seven postseason games for the Packers.

Jones was third in the team’s franchise history for rushing yards and 100-yard rushing games. He was also in fourth place for rushing touchdowns, with 45.

