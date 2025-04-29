Rare look: Chaska police body camera shows decision to not chase after driver

Chaska Police released body camera video from an April encounter with a driver who took off from officers alongside the road.

It’s a rare look into the split decision whether police should chase after a driver who runs from officers.

“It spells out what I call a balancing test—the officer has to ask themselves what is the greatest danger—is it the pursuit itself,” said Chaska Police Chief Ryan Seibert. “Or is it delayed apprehension of the offender?”

The video shows Chaska Police officers responding to a suspicious vehicle call in a neighborhood on April 13th at 3 p.m.

Police said the driver didn’t have any ID, nor a driver’s license, when they questioned him alongside the road in his car.

After officers ran the name the driver gave them into their system, they went back to question him some more, trying to determine his identity.

In the video, you can see the driver speeding away, but the Chaska officers did not give chase.

“We don’t have that violent felony, at this point in time—that tips the scale, nor do we have egregious driving conduct,” Chief Seibert said. The chief says this encounter did not meet the department’s policy to give chase. “Public safety is paramount in every decision that we make—in whether to engage,” said Chief Seibert. “A vehicular pursuit is no different.”

It turns out that the driver was arrested by the police at a later point. The vehicle in the video was later found abandoned in a different city.

Chaska Police said the driver called the department and tried to get his vehicle.

Instead, he ended up getting arrested by the police.

The 33-year-old male driver in the video had outstanding warrants in Ramsey County, according to authorities.