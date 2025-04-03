Ramsey County teen caught with cache of weapons, county moves closer to juvenile rehab centers

The Ramsey County Attorney’s Office arrested a 17-year-old at his home in St. Paul, where they seized untraceable ghost guns, a rifle, ammunition and switches that can turn weapons into machine guns.

Sgt. Joe Kill, with the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office, told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS the community is lucky there were no incidents with those illegal weapons.

“Dangerous because of the amount of fire power we did get out of that house,” said Kill. “Extremely lucky. Lucky we got those safely off the streets for the community.”

That 17-year-old suspect is now facing a dozen felony charges and has a criminal history.

Last year, the county received $10 million to open as many as seven residential treatment homes to reach juveniles before they begin a life of crime.

At the time, Ramsey County Attorney John Choi told KSTP the idea is to provide specialized counseling under a strict setting in residential areas.

“Intensive, therapeutic interventions, mental health interventions, in a residential setting here in our own community, not in Greater Minnesota, and the door is locked,” said Choi.

The county is taking bids for contracts to operate the residential treatment facilities, and there is a target date for opening some of those homes by the end of this summer.