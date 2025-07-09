Ramsey County sheriff responds to criticism from Public Safety commissioner over protection for lawmakers

On Monday, Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS there could have been better communication from State Capitol security the morning of June 14 when Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, were shot to death.

Prosecutors charged Vance Boelter with their murders and the attempted murders of State Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette.

Fletcher said law enforcement statewide did not receive expedited information about the names, addresses and phone numbers of other lawmakers who might be targeted by Boelter.

Minnesota Department of Public Safety Commissioner Bob Jacobson said Fletcher’s version of events was “not accurate” and provided KSTP with a teletype that went to dispatch centers at 4:40 a.m. on June 14.

On Tuesday, Fletcher responded and told KSTP the teletype was two-and-a-half hours after the shootings began and did not include information about other lawmakers who might be in danger.

“Be aware and go to those addresses. Well, the problem is we don’t have any addresses because they haven’t revealed to us who’s in our district,” said Fletcher. “What’s worse is the information teletype was inaccurate because he said he still has the vehicle, which at 3:35, the vehicle was recovered at Melissa Hortman’s home. So, the vehicle is no longer relevant.”

Fletcher said not issuing a “KOPS” alert and not getting information out quicker about other lawmakers was a “mistake.”

“When you’re not notified that someone is stalking your house for three to four hours after that first incident occurred, that’s a problem,” said Fletcher.

Fletcher said using newer technology in the future is something the state should consider.

“If you have information about our lawmakers being at risk, just send out a mass notification to all the sheriffs and police chiefs. It really is the 21st century,” said Fletcher. “We have better ways of communicating besides a 1964 teletype machine.”

KSTP asked DPS for a response to Fletcher’s remarks, but a spokesperson said the agency had “No further comment at this time.”