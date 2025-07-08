Ramsey County sheriff calls for metal detectors at State Capitol

Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS he sent two letters addressing concerns related to security at the Minnesota State Capitol and the safety of lawmakers following the tragic shooting deaths of state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark, and the attempted murders of state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife Yvette.

RELATED: Vance Boelter’s 90 minutes of terror: 4 lawmakers’ homes, 2 shot and 2 killed

In a July 1 letter to Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan and the Capitol Security Committee, Sheriff Fletcher recommended metal detectors at four different checkpoints at the Capitol.

“Can you imagine carrying an automatic weapon into the gallery of the Minnesota Senate or Minnesota House up above? As of right now, that could happen,” said Fletcher.

In a July 7 letter to the head of Capitol Security for the State Patrol, Fletcher told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that he wanted better communication sent to law enforcement when something like this happens, so they can respond more quickly to the homes of state lawmakers.

“There needs to be an analysis of whose responsibility that is moving forward, or we will have the same thing happening in the near future,” said Fletcher.

RELATED: Increased threats raise concerns about the safety of state lawmakers

In a statement, Commissioner of Public Safety Bob Jacobsen said, “This letter does not accurately represent the manner in which law enforcement responded to the tragic events on June 14. Notifications were sent to the proper parties early that morning. We’ll be discussing that in greater detail with the sheriff and the others as the investigation continues.”

Lt. Governor Flanagan and members of the Capitol Security Committee declined interview requests, but, in previous public statements, said they were committed to working together to ensure the safety of lawmakers and the public at the Capitol in the future.

The letter and follow-up letter from the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office are available below.