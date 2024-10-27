Ramsey County OPUS Coalition holds biannual Drug Take Back Day

National Drug Take Back Day has returned to provide people an opportunity to drop off unneeded medications.

At the Midway Cub Foods in St. Paul Saturday morning, syringes could be disposed of as well, keeping them from contaminating the environment and out of the hands of those they don’t belong to.

The Ramsey County OPUS Coalition has been bagging up pill bottles and boxes twice a year for a few years outside of the grocery store as part of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s nationwide event.

The group brought along Ramsey County Public Health now for the second year to provide a place to properly dispose of used syringes as well.

The coalition said that last year, they collected about 400 pounds of medications.

They say each unneeded bottle and every sharp tossed out is a critical step toward safety. According to the coalition, 75% of people who misuse prescription medications take them from friends, relatives or medical professionals.

“… Just a wide range — array of medication and over-the-counter medication as well that people could use. And so this is just an opportunity to get rid of all that stuff from your medicine cabinet in a way that also protects our environment. And you don’t have to flush it down the toilet, said Jonessa Wisniewski, the Ramsey County OPUS Coalition leader.

In the first hour on Saturday, the group had already collected two full trash bags worth.

You can drop off unused medications any day of the year in counties across the metro, usually in local pharmacies and law enforcement centers.

