Ramsey County leaders to reinforce safe gun storage during Wednesday news conference

A handful of Ramsey County leaders are expected to speak Wednesday afternoon in Shoreview about safely storing firearms, as well as suicide prevention.

According to a news release from the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office, leaders will be recommitting to a nearly 10-year-old gun safety initiative, which includes not only the Attorney’s Office, but also the Sheriff’s Office and the Public Health Department.

During the event, leaders are expected to highlight the importance of not only using gun locks but also safely storing firearms.

According to the county, suicide by firearms is one of the leading causes of death in Minnesota, as well as the country. Ramsey County leaders also reiterated the danger that firearms can pose to children when they aren’t stored properly.

