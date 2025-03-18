Ramsey County attorney: Multi agency focus on ‘nonfatal shootings’ showing success

More arrests, fewer guns on the streets, and a drop in shootings — prosecutors and investigators say a new tailored approach to non-deadly shootings in Ramsey County is working.

It’s all part of the county attorney’s office’s “Nonfatal Shootings Initiative,” which, since the start of 2024, has been uniquely addressing the crime.

Through federal and state funding, a dedicated prosecutor from the attorney’s office and investigators in both the Saint Paul Police Department (SPPD) and Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) have been focused on elevating nonfatal shootings to a much higher standard of investigation.

“We actually are investigating these cases as if they’re homicides, because that, in essence, is what they are. They’re failed homicides,” Commander Nikkole Peterson, with the SPPD, told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS. “We are focusing more on evidence, we’re looking for surveillance video, we’re looking for forensic evidence,” she added.

For perspective, SPPD reports there were 33 homicides in 2024, but more than 100 shootings.

Peterson says they have eight dedicated investigators, with two of them on-call 24/7. Now after more than a year, those involved say results are showing it’s making an impact.

According to the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office, in St. Paul, arrests — or clearance rate — connected to nonfatal shootings increased to 64% in 2024, up from 37% the year before. And, county attorney John Choi says 90% of those have led to charges.

“Our initial goal was just to get over 50%, we thought that would be great,” Choi said.

“You got to be really intentional about this. You’ve got to prioritize it and treat these cases just like you would a homicide,” Choi added about what he calls a ‘full court press’ on the nonfatal shootings.

Part of this initiative includes the creation of the “Victim Witness Emergency Fund,” which, according to the county attorney’s office, helps with the safety needs of those directly impacted by shootings — Choi says, has led to more victims sharing information about shooters, as many times they know who it us.

It was actually a trip to Denver that really got this ball rolling — Choi said he and a group shadowed the department to learn how they implemented a similar effort.

The RCSO’s dedicated unit has put a big focus on preventing gun crimes from even happening. Since the initiative started, the sheriff’s office’s team has taken at least 50 firearms off the street.

“We’re out there every day. Our team is either doing surveillance, the interventions, or the search warrants,” Sergeant Joe Kill with the RCSO said.

“Our goal is to get all the guns off the streets that we possibly can, to save lives, and to make the community a safer place and make people feel safe,” Sgt. Kill added.