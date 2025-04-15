Ramp from southbound I-35E to southbound Highway 52 temporarily closed due to crash

A semi has turned onto its side in St. Paul, causing a ramp at a major interchange to temporarily close.

The Minnesota State Patrol reports troopers were called to eastbound I-94 and Highway 52 at 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday for a report of a semi rollover.

When troopers arrived, they found a semi hauling scrap metal had rolled over in the curve.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, which the agency says has caused the ramp from southbound I-35E to southbound Highway 52 to be temporarily closed as a crash investigation continues.

Authorities add that the semi’s driver had minor injuries.

No other details were immediately provided.

As of this publishing, it is unknown when the ramp will reopen.

An interactive map showing current traffic conditions can be found below.