Ramp for Highway 62 from southbound I-35W back open after brief closure Sunday

Drivers are once again able to access the ramp from southbound I-35W for both east and westbound Highway 62 after a brief closure late Sunday morning.

A traffic camera at Diamond Lake Road around 11:30 a.m. showed cones had been placed across the lanes of the ramp for eastbound and westbound Highway 62 from southbound I-35W. Multiple squads could also be seen on the ramp.

Delays were also reported in the area by MnDOT’s 511 system.

The ramp reopened just before 12 p.m. Sunday.

