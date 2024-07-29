Rallygoers in Minneapolis honor Sonya Massey, call for end to police brutality

Minnesotans took to the streets of Minneapolis on Sunday afternoon to honor the life of Sonya Massey, a Black woman who was shot and killed by a sheriff’s deputy in Illinois.

Former Sangamon County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Grayson, who is white, has been charged with first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and official misconduct in Massey’s death.

Chants for justice is a familiar sound that echoed through the streets of Minneapolis.

“She should be alive right now,” one protester said.



“We’re rallying for peace. We’re rallying for justice. It’s an opportunity for us to all come together and it makes sure that her life does doesn’t go unnoticed or unnamed,” event organizer Leslie E. Redmond said. “It’s time for us to stand together. It’s time for us to be united.”

People of all ages let their posters speak for themselves by calling for an end to police brutality and racial injustice.

“This reflects a deeply engrained issue in our law enforcement system. It reflects a deeply engrained issue in our government system,” youth activist Sydney Oundo said.

Activists explained the shooting death is putting a microscope on police brutality against Black women that goes unnoticed.

“We’re obviously hoping to make sure that more Black women are not murdered and bring awareness and attention,” Redmond said.

Organizers are urging Minnesotans to unite to stop the cycle and a growing list of names.

“We have to work together because we don’t want any more Sonya Masseys,” Redmond said.

Activists are also renewing calls for the countrywide passage of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.

The bill would set up a national registry of police misconduct that would prevent officers from evading consequences for their actions by moving to another jurisdiction.

The legislation died twice in the Senate in 2020 and again in 2021.

Grayson has pleaded not guilty to all charges. The sheriff’s office fired him after the shooting.

Records show he worked for six law enforcement agencies since 2020. He served in the Army, and he was discharged for serious misconduct, according to records.