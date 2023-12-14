Rally to be held Thursday as homeless camp organizers request delay in eviction

The rally is being held ahead of a planned closure of an encampment, where safety is a big concern.

A rally is being held Thursday in support of those living at a Minneapolis encampment as city leaders voice safety concerns.

According to organizers, they are concerned about where residents will go, as the city plans to clear the area next week.

A deadly shooting happened at the encampment earlier this week, which is just one of the nearly two dozen times police have been called to the encampment since it opened in August.

The camp was scheduled to be cleared on Thursday, but after pleas from those living in the camp, as well as a handful of city council members, that eviction has been delayed until next Tuesday.

Minneapolis police say since Camp Nenookaasi opened earlier this year in August, officers have been called to the encampment about 20 times, adding two serious shootings have happened there within the last month.

One of those left 45-year-old Tyrone Mohr dead. His family and the camp’s organizer, Nicole Mason, say he lived at the camp.

Two men have been arrested in connection to his death – 37-year-old Dale Martin and 45-year-old Aurthur Garrett – however, it’s still unconfirmed if either of them had been staying at the camp.

Now, the city, county and Mason all say they’ve helped dozens at the camp find housing in the last three months.

However, Mason says she needs more time to help the 150 others still living there, asking for a month and a half delay for the upcoming eviction.

Mason plans to hold a news conference Thursday morning with a specific list of demands she has for city leaders.

Check back for updates.