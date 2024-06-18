Rain means farmers are flooded with challenges

This rainy weather is presenting farmers across the region with challenges.

Scott Hoese’s farm in Carver County has gotten 6 inches of rain in the past six days, and water is ponding on several of his fields.

The farm grows about 1,150 acres, mostly corn and beans. The corn has already been planted, but about 350 acres of beans remain to be planted, and the fields might remain too saturated to finish the job.

“The ground is so saturated right now. There’s nowhere for the water to go so it runs off, it ponds. We have tiles in our fields, but they are full so there is nowhere for the water to go,” he said.

Hoese estimates he could lose anywhere from 10-15% of his crop. Thankfully insurance partially covers some of the crops that might be lost this season.

“You adjust on the fly,” Hoese said.