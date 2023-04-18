Rail CEO repeats derailment apologies before Ohio Senate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Norfolk Southern’s CEO reiterated apologies Tuesday for the East Palestine train derailment and vows to make things right during his first testimony to Ohio lawmakers since the fiery accident, expressing support for some additional safety proposals but resistance to others.

An Ohio Senate panel on rail safety questioned Alan Shaw over a wide range of topics related to the derailment and subsequent controlled chemical release that rocked the small village on the Ohio-Pennsylvania border, including long-term support systems for the community, two-person crew mandates and tanker car safety standards.

Shaw has promised millions of dollars to help the community recover but also faces a lawsuit from Ohio’s Attorney General Dave Yost over costs for the toxic chemical spill cleanup and environmental damage, even as they work together to establish funds for resident health care, property value issues and water protections.

The federal government has also sued the railroad.

Shaw said he supports Congress’ efforts in railway safety legislation, spearheaded by Ohio U.S. senators and representatives, including provisions to increase inspection oversight for railways, further investment in wayside detectors and stricter standards for tanker cars, such as those that were carrying hazardous materials on Feb. 3.

FILE - Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw testifies about the Feb. 3 derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, before the Pennsylvania state Senate Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee, March 20, 2023, in Harrisburg, Pa. Shaw is set to testify before an Ohio Senate rail safety panel on Tuesday, April 18, more than two months after the fiery train derailment rocked the village of East Palestine. (AP Photo/Marc Levy, File) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Marc Levy FILE - A view of the scene Feb. 24, 2023, as cleanup continues at the site of a Norfolk Southern freight train derailment that happened on Feb. 3, in East Palestine, Ohio. Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw is set to testify before an Ohio Senate rail safety panel on Tuesday, April 18, more than two months after the fiery train derailment. (AP Photo/Matt Freed, File) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt Freed FILE - Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw testifies before a Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee hearing on improving rail safety in response to the East Palestine, Ohio train derailment, on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 22, 2023. Shaw is set to testify before an Ohio Senate rail safety panel on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, more than two months after a fiery train derailment rocked the village of East Palestine. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Manuel Balce Ceneta Previous Next

However, when pressed on a two-person crew mandate for all trains, Shaw stated that there is no data to support that two-person crews help prevent derailments and that his railroad will “follow the science.”

Ohio lawmakers recently passed a state transportation budget that would impose new rail safety measures on Norfolk Southern and other railroads traveling through their state, including a two-person crew mandate.

Whether they’re allowed to do so, however, remains a point of debate. The Ohio Railroad Association, a trade group, has argued that several of the measures are preempted by federal law. Legislators say the General Assembly can put statewide safeguards in place to help protect constituents.

No one was injured during the Feb. 3 derailment, but half of the nearly 5,000 East Palestine residents were evacuated for days. Many say they continue to suffer from health problems such as rashes, headaches and trouble breathing.

___

Samantha Hendrickson is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

