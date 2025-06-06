Questions raised over 6-figure salary of Hudson Township clerk

The salary of a small-town clerk is raising eyebrows in western Wisconsin.

Hudson Township has a population of about 8,000 people, yet the part-time clerk is making more than $104,000 per year.

A new analysis shows the hourly wage for that position is about the same as the governor of Wisconsin.

“You got to ask yourself, what is going on?” said Steven Hermsen, who has lived in Hudson Township for almost 40 years. “That just seems so out of hand.”

The new township chairman, Robert Fowler, has been in his position since mid-April and started hearing concerns from residents about the township clerk’s salary.

He compiled a wage study and presented the findings at a township meeting on Tuesday.

The data shows the township clerk, who is scheduled to work three days a week, makes an hourly wage of $83.74.

His comparable wage study analyzed the pay for township clerks across Wisconsin, who perform similar duties in townships with at least 7,000 people.

That analysis shows the average wage for township clerks to be $39.58 per hour, meaning the rate in Hudson Township is more than double what comparable towns are paying.

The study shows the governor of Wisconsin makes $84.52 per hour, meaning the hourly rate for the Hudson Township clerk is almost as much as the state’s governor.

“From what I saw, there was a lot of open mouths. That kind of reaction,” Fowler said. “It’s just grossly disproportionate. And why I care is because this is funded by public money.”

Fowler previously worked as a labor attorney for employees and said he is familiar with fair wage for positions like this.

“Not once in my 25-year career of representing public employees have I ever seen something come close to this, and I’m shocked it’s in the community that I live in. It makes no sense,” Fowler said.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS is working to learn why the township clerk’s salary has gotten so high in recent years.

The public recording of the most recent township meeting showed some debate among township supervisors over this issue.

During the meeting, one supervisor stated, “We did what was best for the town at the time.”

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS also tried to ask the current clerk about her pay and workload, but town hall is not open on Thursdays, so she was not there.

KSTP also emailed her at 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, but had not received a response by Thursday evening.

Taxpayers, like Hermsen, are now demanding answers and accountability.

“It’s got to stop. That’s all there is to it. We gotta get this under control,” Hermsen said. “We’re not here to try and shortchange the employee, but you can’t turn around and abuse the taxpayer.”

Fowler said this issue will now go to a closed session among township supervisors, where the board will analyze the data with their legal counsel and consider next steps.